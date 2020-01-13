Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,798,000 after purchasing an additional 154,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 14.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 901,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 22.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 591,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

