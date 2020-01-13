America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.