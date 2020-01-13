Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HT. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE HT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $523.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,206 shares of company stock valued at $259,157 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,396,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 143,725 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,427,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 219,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.