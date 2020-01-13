Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $149,560.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $149,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,078.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ABTX opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $775.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.