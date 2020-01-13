$308.73 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $308.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.99 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $310.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

