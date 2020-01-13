Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $151,515.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $151,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,720,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.49.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

