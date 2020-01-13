Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells $83,860.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $83.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

