Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman Sells 7,500 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $161,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

