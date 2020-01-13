Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells $117,933.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bahram Valamehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.96. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 338,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

