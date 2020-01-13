Insider Selling: Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells 46,828 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CHRA opened at $2.91 on Monday. Charah Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, First Analysis reduced their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

