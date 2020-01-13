Kenneth Hoberman Sells 13,228 Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STML opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $513.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.