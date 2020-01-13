Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Sells $124,680.00 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,476.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 876,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSCT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

