Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TRMB opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
