Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TRMB opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,790 shares of company stock worth $14,060,674. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

