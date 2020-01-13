Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 978,500 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Re/Max stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. Re/Max’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

