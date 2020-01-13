Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $14,391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 15.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

GILT opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.64. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trimble Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Trimble Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Exponent, Inc. Short Interest Up 21.0% in December
Exponent, Inc. Short Interest Up 21.0% in December
Meredith Co. Short Interest Update
Meredith Co. Short Interest Update
Re/Max Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 21.6% in December
Re/Max Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 21.6% in December
North European Oil Royalty Trust Short Interest Up 21.9% in December
North European Oil Royalty Trust Short Interest Up 21.9% in December
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Short Interest Up 21.3% in December
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Short Interest Up 21.3% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report