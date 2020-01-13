Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $14,391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 15.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

GILT opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.64. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

