Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Update

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 35,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 470,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 404,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 936,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

