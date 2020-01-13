Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 317,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEDL opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.34. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

