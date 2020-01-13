$102.91 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce sales of $102.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.40 million and the highest is $103.23 million. First Busey posted sales of $83.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $404.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $405.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $409.31 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $411.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

BUSE opened at $27.15 on Monday. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 419,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 18.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after buying an additional 248,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,009,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

