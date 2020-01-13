Aggreko’s (AGK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

Aggreko (LON:AGK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGK has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 820 ($10.79).

LON AGK opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Monday. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 868.60 ($11.43). The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 810.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Aggreko news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

