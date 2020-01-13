Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,364.80 ($17.95).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,404 ($18.47) on Monday. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,413.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.97.

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,974 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

