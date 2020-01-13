JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target to GBX 5,200

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

AVV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,298.33 ($56.54).

AVV stock opened at GBX 4,810 ($63.27) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,604.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,091.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,754 ($62.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.11.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

