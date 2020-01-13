Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital cut Croda International to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,075 ($66.76) on Monday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,980.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,854.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

