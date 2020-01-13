Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by HSBC in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,376.67 ($70.73).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,858 ($77.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.71. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,652.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,490.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

