Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EQN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equiniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.17 ($3.63).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 215.60 ($2.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. Equiniti Group has a 52 week low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.93. The company has a market cap of $785.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

