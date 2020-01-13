Barclays Increases easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,400

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,310.76 ($17.24).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,488.50 ($19.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,394.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,156.74.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

