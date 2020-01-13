Barclays Increases easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,400

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.
EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,310.76 ($17.24).
Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,488.50 ($19.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,394.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,156.74.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.