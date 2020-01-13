Halma (LON:HLMA) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Halma (LON:HLMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,900 ($24.99). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.
HLMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,854.50 ($24.39).
Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,123 ($27.93) on Monday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,993.58.
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
