Halma (LON:HLMA) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Halma (LON:HLMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,900 ($24.99). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,854.50 ($24.39).

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,123 ($27.93) on Monday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,993.58.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

