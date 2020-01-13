HSBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JTC stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Monday. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 272 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 394.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trimble Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Trimble Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Exponent, Inc. Short Interest Up 21.0% in December
Exponent, Inc. Short Interest Up 21.0% in December
Meredith Co. Short Interest Update
Meredith Co. Short Interest Update
Re/Max Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 21.6% in December
Re/Max Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 21.6% in December
North European Oil Royalty Trust Short Interest Up 21.9% in December
North European Oil Royalty Trust Short Interest Up 21.9% in December
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Short Interest Up 21.3% in December
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Short Interest Up 21.3% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report