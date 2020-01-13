HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Northgate (LON:NTG)

Northgate (LON:NTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.33 ($5.50).

LON NTG opened at GBX 306.32 ($4.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. Northgate has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

