Goldman Sachs Group Increases Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 7,400

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

SPX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £104 ($136.81) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,280.91 ($108.93).

LON:SPX opened at GBX 9,024.50 ($118.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,902.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,396.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 6,165 ($81.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

