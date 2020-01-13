Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gamma Communications to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,278.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,148.80. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total value of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70). Insiders have sold 147,975 shares of company stock worth $191,820,788 in the last quarter.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

