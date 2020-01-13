Genedrive (LON:GDR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GDR stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Friday. Genedrive has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

In other Genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 48,000 shares of Genedrive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,259.67).

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Gamma Communications
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Gamma Communications
Genedrive Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt
Genedrive Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt
JD Sports Fashion Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital
JD Sports Fashion Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital
BNP Paribas Cuts Contourglobal Price Target to GBX 300
BNP Paribas Cuts Contourglobal Price Target to GBX 300
Hilton Food Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Hilton Food Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
GlaxoSmithKline Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Societe Generale
GlaxoSmithKline Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Societe Generale


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report