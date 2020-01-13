Genedrive (LON:GDR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GDR stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Friday. Genedrive has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

In other Genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 48,000 shares of Genedrive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,259.67).

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

