JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 953.27 ($12.54).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 846.72 ($11.14) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 803.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 705.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

