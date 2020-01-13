BNP Paribas Cuts Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Price Target to GBX 300

Contourglobal (LON:GLO) had its target price reduced by BNP Paribas from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BNP Paribas currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LON:GLO opened at GBX 187.30 ($2.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 66.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.18. Contourglobal has a 12-month low of GBX 155.80 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.50 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 604.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Contourglobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.93%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

