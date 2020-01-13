Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.99).

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,056.41 ($13.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,050.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 997.34.

In related news, insider Philip Heffer sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15), for a total value of £3,600,000 ($4,735,595.90). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

