GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Societe Generale

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,872.47 ($24.63).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,812 ($23.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,765.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,697.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34). The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 323 shares of company stock valued at $557,237.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

