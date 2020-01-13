GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050 at Peel Hunt

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,015 ($13.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,047.58 ($13.78).

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 939.43 ($12.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 873.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.59. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

