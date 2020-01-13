Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Lowered to GBX 4,860

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,935 ($64.92) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($63.14)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,973.33 ($65.42).

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,054 ($66.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,021.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,059.88. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,227 ($55.60) and a one year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

