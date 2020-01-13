Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Horizon Discovery Group to an add rating and set a GBX 170.80 ($2.25) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 144.84 ($1.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. Horizon Discovery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.75.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.