GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,125 at Deutsche Bank

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on GVC from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GVC in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,047.58 ($13.78).

Shares of LON GVC opened at GBX 939.43 ($12.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 873.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 745.59. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28).

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

