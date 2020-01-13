Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,517 ($19.96).

Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 1,092.40 ($14.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2.63. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,090.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,316.45.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

