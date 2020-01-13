Royal Bank of Canada Boosts J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 1,550

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JDW has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

JDW opened at GBX 1,624.79 ($21.37) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

