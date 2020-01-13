$208.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce sales of $208.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.51 million and the highest is $209.64 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $200.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $815.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.63 million to $816.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $857.39 million, with estimates ranging from $842.13 million to $871.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $380.57 million, a PE ratio of 84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

In related news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 784.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

