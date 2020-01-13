Morgan Stanley Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 75

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 66.27 ($0.87).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 59.64 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.96.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

