UBS Group Boosts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 310

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JUP. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 371.70 ($4.89).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 393.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 299.40 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.72).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

