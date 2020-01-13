Joules (LON:JOUL) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Joules (LON:JOUL) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JOUL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Joules in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Joules in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

JOUL stock opened at GBX 179.99 ($2.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.26. Joules has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of $159.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.93.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

