Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $222,015.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $222,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Patrick Jr. Komin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50.

RUN opened at $14.91 on Monday. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 18.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunrun by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.