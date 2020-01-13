Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,728 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,051,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QLYS opened at $83.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.34. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 361.2% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 252.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

