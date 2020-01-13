Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Andrew Satlin Sells 11,573 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ITCI opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

