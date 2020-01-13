Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Andrew Satlin Sells 11,573 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ITCI opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.
