Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Buys A$423,919.65 in Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) insider Michael Ferraro purchased 183,515 shares of Alumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$423,919.65 ($300,652.23).

Shares of ASX AWC opened at A$2.29 ($1.62) on Monday. Alumina Limited has a 1 year low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of A$2.81 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

