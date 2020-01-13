Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMAR stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

